Bank Of America Decreased Its Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position by $456,624; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lifted Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 18,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $203.01. About 618,923 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 7,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,680 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $934,000, down from 21,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.59. About 114,090 shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 398,041 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $176.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 254,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.19M for 42.34 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,984 shares to 68,152 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,570 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.