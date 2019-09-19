Bank of America Corporation (BAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

Both Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America Corporation 29 3.15 N/A 2.81 10.92 ICICI Bank Limited 12 0.00 N/A 0.28 43.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bank of America Corporation and ICICI Bank Limited. ICICI Bank Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Bank of America Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bank of America Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bank of America Corporation and ICICI Bank Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.1% ICICI Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America Corporation has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ICICI Bank Limited’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bank of America Corporation and ICICI Bank Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 ICICI Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Bank of America Corporation’s average price target is $33.42, while its potential upside is 12.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Bank of America Corporation shares and 23.9% of ICICI Bank Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Bank of America Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 62.4% are ICICI Bank Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of America Corporation 0.03% 4.28% 1.39% 5.54% -2.01% 24.51% ICICI Bank Limited 4.18% -3.33% 7.11% 15.3% 38.59% 18.66%

For the past year Bank of America Corporation was more bullish than ICICI Bank Limited.

Summary

Bank of America Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors ICICI Bank Limited.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,600 financial centers, 15,900 ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile platforms. The Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products, as well as wealth management and customized solutions. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, real estate lending, and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.