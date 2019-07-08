Bank of America Corporation (BAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) compete against each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America Corporation 28 3.15 N/A 2.69 10.51 Credicorp Ltd. 233 0.00 N/A 15.32 14.13

In table 1 we can see Bank of America Corporation and Credicorp Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Credicorp Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of America Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Bank of America Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Credicorp Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.2% Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Bank of America Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Credicorp Ltd.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bank of America Corporation and Credicorp Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Credicorp Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

$35.2 is Bank of America Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.30%. Competitively the average target price of Credicorp Ltd. is $240, which is potential 0.68% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Bank of America Corporation seems more appealing than Credicorp Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bank of America Corporation and Credicorp Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 75.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Bank of America Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 36.1% are Credicorp Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of America Corporation -5.07% -5.19% -1.43% -0.81% -9.09% 14.81% Credicorp Ltd. -4.46% -7.53% -9.89% -3.5% -4.31% -2.39%

For the past year Bank of America Corporation has 14.81% stronger performance while Credicorp Ltd. has -2.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Bank of America Corporation.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,600 financial centers, 15,900 ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile platforms. The Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products, as well as wealth management and customized solutions. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, real estate lending, and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.