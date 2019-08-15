Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Comparison side by side

Both Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America Corporation 29 2.79 N/A 2.81 10.92 Citigroup Inc. 66 2.13 N/A 7.16 9.94

Demonstrates Bank of America Corporation and Citigroup Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Citigroup Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of America Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Bank of America Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Citigroup Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.1% Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America Corporation’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Citigroup Inc.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Bank of America Corporation and Citigroup Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Citigroup Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Bank of America Corporation has an average target price of $34.92, and a 32.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc.’s consensus target price is $83.83, while its potential upside is 36.51%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Citigroup Inc. is looking more favorable than Bank of America Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Bank of America Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Citigroup Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bank of America Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Citigroup Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of America Corporation 0.03% 4.28% 1.39% 5.54% -2.01% 24.51% Citigroup Inc. -2.53% 0.59% 1.72% 10.81% -1.56% 36.69%

For the past year Bank of America Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Citigroup Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Citigroup Inc. beats Bank of America Corporation.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,600 financial centers, 15,900 ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile platforms. The Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products, as well as wealth management and customized solutions. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, real estate lending, and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.