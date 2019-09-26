Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stock Price Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Position; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Market Value Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.78 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 43,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 436,365 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66 million, up from 392,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 7.26M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America affirms gun pledge, hints at Remington loan exit; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 324,659 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, up from 265,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 104,846 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos

