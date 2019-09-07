Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Share Value Rose While Patten & Patten Lowered Its Holding by $388,557; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Gfs Advisors Boosted Stake by $3.25 Million

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 14,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 166,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 180,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 68,073 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,285 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

