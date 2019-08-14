Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Patten & Patten Cut Stake by $388,557; Parnassus Investments Stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) Has Decreased by $9.09 Million

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 14,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 166,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 180,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 78.89M shares traded or 60.37% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 206,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 7.68 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.82 million, down from 7.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 810,910 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 280,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $148.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp. by 21,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% or 9,671 shares. Rampart Investment Management Comm Limited Liability Com holds 7,446 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gp Limited Co accumulated 207,930 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc reported 23,593 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 418,897 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 157,703 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 76,926 were accumulated by Private Asset Management. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 4,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 152,700 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested in 321,352 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mairs & has 1.65M shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Somerset Tru Com accumulated 0.34% or 14,307 shares.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.41 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc reported 167,311 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.5% stake. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 24,465 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Incorporated Adv has 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 139,583 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,100 shares. Frontier Inv reported 0.24% stake. Advisor Prns Lc holds 0.91% or 256,967 shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.96% or 307,635 shares. Btr Cap Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baxter Bros Inc reported 65,313 shares. Bkd Wealth Llc owns 43,256 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd reported 1.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Channing Capital Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nbt National Bank N A New York reported 0.16% stake.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares to 40,535 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).