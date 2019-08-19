Bank Of America Continues to Hold Position in Pulte Group (PHM); Segall Bryant & Hamill Holding in Illinois Tool Works Co (ITW) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 863,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.42 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 122,061 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Co (ITW) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 5,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 379,984 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.55M, down from 385,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 98,587 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 57,636 shares. Gradient Llc reported 1,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 47,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 8,449 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh invested in 9,989 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 11,527 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 10,020 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants reported 26,310 shares. Huntington National Bank accumulated 0% or 3,326 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 321,707 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 66,825 shares. 19,188 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability owns 16,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 157 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 37,938 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 6.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders tumble as June existing home sales slide – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Investment Ltd Com invested 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 3,199 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 5,950 shares. Westpac holds 30,985 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division reported 9,387 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 5,083 are owned by Gam Holdings Ag. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id has 13,191 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.2% or 1,880 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 100 shares. Montecito National Bank & Tru owns 4,294 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Co Of Vermont stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bamco Inc holds 344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gideon Advisors Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 15,900 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.37 million for 18.44 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.