Bank Of America Co (BAC) Shareholder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Upped Position; Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.03 Million as Shares Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 33,921 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 579,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 546,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company's stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 127,554 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Real-time Freight Visibility Solution Helps Enhance Customer Service for Steelcase – GlobeNewswire" on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "PVH Corp. (PVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Descartes To Acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire" on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance" published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Q1 Earnings Outlook For Descartes Systems Group – Benzinga" with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.39 million for 93.78 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.