Bank Of America (Call) (BAC) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Cut Position; Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Rose While P-A-W Capital Has Lifted Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 299,187 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (Call) (BAC) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 16,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.85B, down from 42,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 14.49M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 2.83M shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr invested in 34,195 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). D E Shaw & reported 72,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 3.80 million shares. Verition Fund Lc has 422,604 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 16,750 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 75,705 shares. 118,626 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 114,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 0% or 40,079 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 515 shares in its portfolio.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Com has 6.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 322,312 shares. Arrow Fin invested in 0.87% or 135,930 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.49M shares. Scott Selber, Texas-based fund reported 130,172 shares. 1.02 million are held by Clal Holding. 5,777 were reported by Burt Wealth. Greylin Mangement accumulated 331,250 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 371,388 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel stated it has 3.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montgomery Investment Management reported 2.55% stake. Winch Advisory Services Llc invested in 265 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 7.27M shares. Blair William & Communications Il accumulated 1.58 million shares. 857,564 are owned by Huber Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

