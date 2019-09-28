Bank Of America Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) Position By $85.15 Million; Unico American (UNAM)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Unico American Corp (UNAM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -4.20, from 5 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 4 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 5 sold and decreased their stock positions in Unico American Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.00 million shares, down from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Unico American Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Bank Of America Corp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM) stake by 85.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 767,100 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 1.67M shares with $186.23M value, up from 898,600 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) now has $376.41B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 4.22M shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,322 shares. Putnam Fl Investment holds 133,559 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Wallace Cap Incorporated reported 2,607 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 89,073 are held by Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Bank & Trust reported 1.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlson Capital Management reported 3,405 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stillwater Ltd Com invested in 34,545 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communications has 28,701 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Twin Focus Cap Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 0.27% or 5,803 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 835,407 shares stake. Amer Century holds 0.89% or 8.02M shares in its portfolio. Arga Investment Mgmt Lp reported 49,942 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Bank Of America Corp decreased First Tr Lrg Cp Vl Alphadex (FTA) stake by 79,704 shares to 492,580 valued at $25.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Plains All Amern Pipeline L (Call) (NYSE:PAA) stake by 5.23 million shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Vereit Inc was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $6 activity.

More notable recent Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Unico American Corporation Common Stock (UNAM) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for The Estee Lauder Companies, Nathan’s Famous, Unico American, and Sino-Global Shipping America â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unico American Corporation Reports AM Best Rating of Crusader Insurance Company – Business Wire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unico American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company has market cap of $32.69 million. The firm provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 69 shares traded. Unico American Corporation (UNAM) has declined 29.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNAM News: 02/04/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.52; 02/04/2018 Unico American 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Unico American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNAM); 15/05/2018 – Unico American 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LINX AGREES TO BUY UNICO FOR BRL16M PLUS BRL9M PENDING GOALS