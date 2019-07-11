Bank Of America Boosted Its Holding in Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) by $9.36 Million; Twin Securities Maintains Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 218.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 246,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 359,124 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, up from 112,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 537,816 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 07/03/2018 – Panther Orthopedics, Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the PUMA System(TM) – An Orthopedic Flexible Fixation Device; 20/03/2018 – Puma Issues Mid-Term Financial Outlook and Dividend Policy; 12/04/2018 – Puma Expects 2018 Currency Adjusted Sales to Increase by 10% to 12%; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN NET INCOME FOR THE FULL 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 12/04/2018 – PUMA RAISES FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 525 FROM EUR 515; 03/04/2018 – PBYI, PINT PHARMA IN LICENSING PACT TO FOR NERLYNX IN LATAM

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:CY) by 6.65M shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 636,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75M shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 103 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 118,800 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 425,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 21,489 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Principal holds 0% or 5,965 shares. C World Grp Holdings A S, Denmark-based fund reported 39,179 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,705 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 496,717 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 55,630 shares. 23 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Partner Inv Mgmt LP reported 1.23% stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 368,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $351,574 activity. 345 shares were sold by AUERBACH ALAN H, worth $9,591 on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 713 shares valued at $17,682 was sold by EYLER CHARLES R. BRYCE RICHARD PAUL had sold 1,959 shares worth $48,426.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Mngmt Ltd invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Numerixs Inv Inc holds 0.06% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 291,104 were reported by Hsbc Holdg Pcl. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 110 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 49,112 are held by Panagora Asset. Ancora Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Guggenheim holds 0.02% or 43,451 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Incorporated reported 20,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 36,738 shares.

