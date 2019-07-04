Bank Of America Boosted Carnival Plc (CUK) Position By $981,274; Spark Investment Management Has Lifted Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake By $5.47 Million

Bank Of America Corp increased Carnival Plc (CUK) stake by 7.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 20,026 shares as Carnival Plc (CUK)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 280,649 shares with $13.98 million value, up from 260,623 last quarter. Carnival Plc now has $31.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 254,132 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 11/04/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 51.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc acquired 227,800 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 25.22%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 673,100 shares with $16.71 million value, up from 445,300 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $800.41M valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 913,715 shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $168,393 activity. On Friday, January 11 KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) or 6,966 shares. The insider PEREZ ARNALDO sold 2,290 shares worth $119,688. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. 6,678 shares were sold by Thamm Michael Olaf, worth $345,104.

Bank Of America Corp decreased Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 18,781 shares to 334,067 valued at $17.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd stake by 136,171 shares and now owns 17,183 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 53,927 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). 51,217 are owned by Gam Holdings Ag. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 16 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% or 18,708 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 10,056 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 94 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 19,855 shares in its portfolio. Causeway Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 234,851 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Art Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) or 15,800 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 128,020 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CLVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.