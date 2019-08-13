Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Its Stake; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Market Valuation Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.74M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 4.49M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 18,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 478,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 459,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 52.79 million shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 20,582 shares to 93,524 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sage Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 17.98 million were reported by Franklin Res Inc. Spectrum Mngmt Gp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Howard Capital Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commerce Bank stated it has 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Beach Counsel Pa has 0.96% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fulton Bancshares Na invested in 143,697 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd owns 135,637 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 1.08% stake. Hallmark Mngmt accumulated 37,435 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.55% or 53,059 shares. Investec Asset Management North America holds 0.35% or 135,479 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated reported 12.73M shares. Brave Asset Management holds 62,083 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 22,426 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 300,000 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $204.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Power of Nike’s Marketing Department – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Regain Ground Tuesday After Selloff – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Incorporated Ca reported 50,842 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 24.62 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 363,285 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,235 shares. Pacific Management holds 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 29,021 shares. reported 416,118 shares stake. Tru Invest accumulated 1.63% or 16,390 shares. 340,066 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Cls Investments Limited Company invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Main Street Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,513 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc invested in 294,527 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Hanseatic Serv invested in 0.65% or 7,360 shares. Strategic Financial Services Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 34,575 are owned by Palisade Limited Liability Company Nj.