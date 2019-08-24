Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Rose While Ajo LP Cut Its Holding by $57.60 Million; Bamco Has Lifted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $5.13 Million; Market Value Declined

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 2.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 10.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302.66 million, down from 13.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 52,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 6.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.98 million, up from 6.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 511,155 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opera Ltd by 109,815 shares to 662,777 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 431,415 are held by Frontier Cap Management Communications Limited Liability Co. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,643 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0.05% or 197,597 shares. 184 are held by Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Stevens Capital LP holds 11,186 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.42% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 237,949 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 13,297 shares. Archon Prtnrs Ltd reported 84,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 986,304 shares. 7,286 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Dimensional Fund LP reported 296,599 shares. 88,776 are owned by Citigroup. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 52,552 shares. Salem Counselors reported 1.01M shares stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kempner Cap Mngmt invested in 4.69% or 257,766 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 18.64 million shares stake. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited invested in 0.02% or 2,155 shares. Brandywine Tru reported 13,326 shares. Lincoln invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 1.30 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Advsrs Ok invested in 0.04% or 12,404 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 8,539 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.77% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.75 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 187,216 shares. Philadelphia Co has 2.47% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Commun (B) (NYSE:RCI) by 32,763 shares to 236,437 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Sys (NYSE:TDS) by 65,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).