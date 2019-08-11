Bank of America (BAC) to pay $0.18 on Sep 27, 2019; Last Week Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group has $139 highest and $110 lowest target. $123’s average target is 26.13% above currents $97.52 stock price. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. Benchmark maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Thursday, March 21. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $120 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NXST in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $139 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $123 New Target: $135 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $123

27/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:BAC) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Bank of America Corp’s current price of $28.33 translates into 0.64% yield. Bank of America Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED EXECUTIVE PAY IN VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.74M shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1,053 were accumulated by Sage Gru Inc. Cambridge reported 0.9% stake. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock has invested 2.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 12.49M shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 305,389 shares. Retirement Planning Group owns 9,740 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Company holds 1.01% or 67,732 shares. Palladium Partners Lc holds 1.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 520,136 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ruggie Cap holds 0.07% or 2,155 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.1% or 42,110 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fin Group Incorporated reported 21,734 shares.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $263.70 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management , Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable