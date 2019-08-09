Bank of America (BAC) to pay $0.18 on Sep 27, 2019; Chipotle Mexican Grill Has 1.08 Sentiment

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:BAC) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Bank of America Corp’s current price of $28.38 translates into 0.63% yield. Bank of America Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99 million shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 207 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 191 reduced and sold their stock positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 25.37 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc in top ten positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 156 Increased: 123 New Position: 84.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. holds 19.7% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for 1.86 million shares. Marshfield Associates owns 226,502 shares or 9.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 6.36% invested in the company for 30,071 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 5.53% in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 590,697 shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $23.24 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 91.82 P/E ratio.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $88.49 million for 65.65 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) PT Raised to $730 at Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Beyond Meat Worry That Chipotle Rejects Its Faux Burger? – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chipotle Stock: Next Stop, $1,000? – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 2.39% or $19 during the last trading session, reaching $814.05. About 503,609 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $262.38 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management , Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Bank of America Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.