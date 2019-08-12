Bank of America (BAC) to pay $0.18 on Sep 27, 2019; Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.11 Million Its American Software (AMSWA) Holding

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:BAC) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Bank of America Corp’s current price of $28.33 translates into 0.64% yield. Bank of America Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased American Software Inc. (AMSWA) stake by 60.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s stock rose 2.07%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 64,600 shares with $772,000 value, down from 165,600 last quarter. American Software Inc. now has $423.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 41,769 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 86,670 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,049 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 408,346 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability accumulated 4.12 million shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 73,357 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Ltd has 281,439 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% or 65,321 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company reported 13,516 shares stake. Fmr has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 6,975 shares. Teton holds 221,380 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). 50,905 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 9,525 shares.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57M for 67.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Software: Don’t Get Fooled Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Webcast: Tillamook Turns to Strategic Supply Chain Planning to Support Portfolio Growth and Expanding Customer Base – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Software +1% on mixed Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Software (AMSWA) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 19, 2019 : ORCL, SCS, AOBC, AMSWA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) stake by 86,622 shares to 836,898 valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) stake by 46,931 shares and now owns 53,431 shares. Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $263.70 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management , Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 138,592 were reported by Frontier Invest Management. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 9,917 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.33% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 206,851 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 13,706 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.61% stake. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 6.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 322,312 shares. Tradition Management Lc stated it has 7,826 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech reported 84,174 shares. Nordea Invest holds 7.63 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 225,655 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Brave Warrior Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virtu Finance Limited Com stated it has 44,540 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp reported 10,593 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc holds 2.9% or 137,775 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.2% or 1.51 million shares.