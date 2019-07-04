Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Value Declined While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $848,016; Oakworth Capital Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Boosted by $8.87 Million as Stock Value Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 759,455 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares to 127,704 shares, valued at $25.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,010 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares to 9,257 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD) by 11,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Healthcare (Mkt) (IYH).

