Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Declined While Northcoast Asset Management Cut by $2.13 Million Its Holding; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Capstead Mtg (CMO) Holding by $8.65 Million as Market Value Rose

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 78,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 982,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.10 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 43.13M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 717,370 shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation holds 163,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 55,619 shares. 64,223 were reported by Group Inc Inc. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 85,320 shares. 12,934 were reported by Cibc Asset Incorporated. Legal General Gru Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 32,000 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company reported 41,941 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 247,848 shares. Brandywine Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 573,888 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 181,961 shares. Secor Capital Advsr LP accumulated 0.08% or 42,388 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 138,836 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 36,900 shares. Northern Trust holds 1.33 million shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares to 970,141 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,137 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,326 were reported by Brandywine Tru. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.69 million shares. Cumberland Advsrs reported 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Consolidated Inv Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 5.47% or 397,513 shares. Essex Financial has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 41,861 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 16,018 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt reported 131,573 shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com reported 184,197 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated accumulated 18,079 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 36,753 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 41,857 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Community Retail Bank Of Raymore, Missouri-based fund reported 140,426 shares.