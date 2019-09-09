Bank Of America (BAC) Stake Upped by Sound Shore Management Inc; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 947,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.60 million, up from 7.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 7,311 shares to 71,370 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,740 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 973,898 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $195.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 287,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,903 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 266,896 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.57% or 1.17 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.31% or 1.74M shares. Boston Ltd Liability Com reported 788,369 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 16,352 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 14.28M shares. South Texas Money Management invested in 2.08% or 1.75 million shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 202,902 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Yorktown And Research Co Inc owns 66,000 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 45,351 shares. Seizert Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cim Invest Mangement holds 78,375 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 14,718 were reported by Shoker Invest Counsel.