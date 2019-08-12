Bank Of America (BAC) Stake Lifted by International Value Advisers Llc; Ptc (PTC) Stake Increased by Oz Management Lp

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50M shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 487,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.47 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 944,666 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GlobalFoundries Transforms Training and New Technician Skill Adoption with PTC’s Vuforia Augmented Reality Solutions – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PTC Shares Got Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 300,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo Sa Adr (France) (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 362,639 shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $82.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,507 shares, and cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

