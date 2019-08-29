Bank Of America (BAC) Stake Increased by Vestor Capital Llc; Cubic Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 11,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 477,438 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 466,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares to 22,326 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

