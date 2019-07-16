Bank Of America (BAC) Stake Has Boosted by Rockshelter Capital Management Llc; Heitman Real Estate Securities Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Cut as Share Value Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 248,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,634 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89M, down from 451,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $145.33. About 560,381 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 44.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.90 million for 21.12 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Chemours Company’s (NYSE:CC) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s (NYSE:BGG) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 6,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 24,639 were reported by Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited. 12,179 were reported by Hartford Inv Mgmt. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 742 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 56,894 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Payden & Rygel holds 1.17% or 112,100 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 58,970 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 1.55 million shares. 35,103 are owned by Systematic Fincl Lp. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.16% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 1.89M shares. Blackrock holds 11.40M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $659,600 were sold by Banks Jennifer. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by MARCUS JOEL S on Thursday, February 7. 6,621 shares were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT, worth $874,435.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 81,003 shares to 412,639 shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 61,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,128 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares to 127,704 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 15,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,148 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications.