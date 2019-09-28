Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Swedbank Has Lowered Its Position by $30.28 Million; Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 284,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 703,127 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD

Swedbank decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 5.15 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.37M, down from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 11/05/2018 – Weekly fund flows data exposes emerging market ‘cracks’ -BAML; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available Al–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss

Analysts await Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. WAIR’s profit will be $22.92M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.