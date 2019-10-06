Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Trimmed Position by $349,920 as Market Valuation Declined

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 291,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 4.52 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.94 billion, down from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America’s two charts that show the bond bloodbath is coming to an end; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 6,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.17 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru accumulated 50,134 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,018 shares. Boston Rech And holds 3% or 135,599 shares. 1.56M are held by Oak Associate Oh. Roanoke Asset Corp Ny accumulated 65,273 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited reported 25,250 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.67 million shares. Hartford Finance Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 598,500 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14.68 million shares. Transamerica Advisors holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,350 shares. Field & Main National Bank has 1.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.48% or 5.48 million shares. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hodges Capital Inc owns 41,240 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,448 shares to 621,314 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 809,256 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Lc owns 50,530 shares. Rowland Company Invest Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 3,726 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 21,925 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.42% or 183,938 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion invested in 0.53% or 52,748 shares. 64,230 are held by Holderness Investments Com. Valley Advisers owns 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,732 shares. 55,924 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Tcw Gru has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested in 0.32% or 78,556 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 18,223 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Mgmt invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34B for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) by 406,950 shares to 5.70 million shares, valued at $115.23 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 112,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).