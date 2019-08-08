Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $2.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 14.84M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409.50M, down from 15.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 18.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 49,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 535,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.76 million, down from 585,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 4.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29,090 shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $553.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.72 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 13,661 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Llc invested in 0.3% or 68,586 shares. Causeway Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.08M shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 39,060 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 108,881 shares. Trustmark Bank Department accumulated 0.74% or 263,395 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc Markets reported 0.29% stake. Welch & Forbes Limited Com accumulated 808,589 shares. Old Dominion Cap invested 0.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 21,968 are owned by Woodmont Invest Counsel. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cna invested in 1.73% or 295,173 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 5.06 million shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.63% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dsc Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,720 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 10.99M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 684,360 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr holds 1.56% or 185,553 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 75,197 shares. Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 12,027 are owned by Hartford. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Martin Com Tn accumulated 0.47% or 29,087 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 219,528 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Group Inc Incorporated reported 1,977 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 2,093 shares. Sequoia Finance Advisors Lc owns 23,339 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 27,976 are owned by Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.