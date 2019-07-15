Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Boosted Its Holding by $12.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Botty Investors Lowered Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Holding by $5.00 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 476,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.70 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.72 million, up from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 29.63M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $834M

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.24M shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61M for 14.38 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. sold $22,583 worth of stock or 654 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De holds 0% or 20,477 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 71,976 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Principal Financial Group stated it has 43,377 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 6,224 shares. Prudential Plc reported 8,500 shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com has 700 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.04% or 14,186 shares. Inc Ok accumulated 0.25% or 66,351 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 767,995 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 11,700 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,186 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 16,225 shares. First Manhattan Com, a New York-based fund reported 750 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7,225 shares to 75,024 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 8,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,789 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,440 shares. 331,621 were reported by Captrust Advsrs. 771,772 were reported by United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 89.60M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Grimes & holds 95,077 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Argyle Cap Management has 1.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,570 shares. 19,776 are held by Oakworth Capital. Hyman Charles D has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 67,283 shares. Choate Investment Advsr holds 20,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nwq Mngmt Co Ltd Com stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). L S Advsr reported 38,503 shares. 1St Source Bancorp accumulated 87,120 shares or 0.21% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 6.36M shares.

