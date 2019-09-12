Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Park National Has Lowered Position; Brown Capital Management Stake in Pros Holdings (PRO) Has Boosted by $55.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 57,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 619,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, down from 677,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 56.10M shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 888,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 6.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.87M, up from 5.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 149,387 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

