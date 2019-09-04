Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Park National Has Cut Stake; Moon Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Dana (DAN) by $6.51 Million

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 73,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 677,033 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, down from 750,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 50.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 08/05/2018 – BofA names Nancy Fahmy to head its newly combined group; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 382,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 212,182 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 594,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 1.42M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 30/04/2018 – DANA INC 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 30/04/2018 – DANA AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE BOOST; 26/03/2018 – DANA ALSO DOUBLES SIZE OF SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – Spicer® Driveline Featured on 2018 Medium-Duty Truck of the Year; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 09/03/2018 – DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; TOTAL DEAL VALUE $3.5B; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.90M for 3.65 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 67,543 shares to 104,697 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,153 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core Alp (FYX).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.