Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $453,654 as Share Price Rose; As Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Park Avenue Securities Has Lifted Position by $374,544

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 25.31M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 9,261 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 7,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $288.93. About 841,554 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Bloomberg Barclays Inter Term Corporate Bd Etf (ITR) by 26,778 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $50.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Telecom Services Vipe (VOX) by 6,637 shares to 23,170 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,952 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Health Care (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.