Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $1.07 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 1.55M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table)

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,499 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 36,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 33.73 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 21,794 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Golub Group Ltd Co holds 1.6% or 667,185 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corp has 2.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Webster Bank N A holds 1.05% or 267,433 shares. 560,500 are held by Stieven Cap Advisors L P. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 1.67 million shares. Horizon Invs Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montgomery Inv Mngmt reported 206,985 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 808,837 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reported 3,338 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 263,395 shares. Fairfield Bush invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Stanley Management Limited Liability has 5.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Ayala John. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.50 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 10.54M shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Logan invested in 0.28% or 28,448 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability owns 19,959 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.71% or 6.86 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natixis Advsr LP has 223,514 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 1.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). North holds 2.29% or 86,109 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Lc invested 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 117 shares. 56,979 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).