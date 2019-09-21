Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Connable Office Cut Its Holding by $430,780; Baillie Gifford & Company Increases Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB)

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 15,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 171,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, down from 187,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36M shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa (ITUB) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 131,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 43.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407.82 million, up from 43.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 19.50 million shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT NEW DEAL: ITAU UNIBANCO $ PERPNC5 JR SUB; IPT MID 6%S; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 05/03/2018 BRF REMOVED FROM ITAU BBA’S EQUITY BUY LIST; IOCHPE ADDED; 12/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH TWO THEY OWN -FILING

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 30,771 shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $80.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group by 167,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,290 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Mstar Glbl Upstream Nat Res Etf (GUNR) by 433,781 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $37.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

