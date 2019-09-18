Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) Shares Rose, Holder Everence Capital Management Has Lowered by $509,915 Its Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 36,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 224,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51M, down from 260,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 20.31M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc analyzed 14,569 shares as the company's stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 31,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 873,106 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,188 shares to 179,018 shares, valued at $52.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 28,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $604.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 6,380 shares to 36,961 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machines Ord (NYSE:IBM) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Ord (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.66M for 9.29 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.