Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Has Boosted Holding; Wolverine Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD)

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 30,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 52.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 15/05/2018 – ONLY 1 PCT OF INVESTORS THINK GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL STRENGTHEN OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS – BAML MAY FUND MANAGER SURVEY; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (AMD) by 233.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 124,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 37,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 42.54 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X shows up briefly on Amazon.de; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Investment Corp holds 560,176 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 21,751 are held by Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Llc reported 25,321 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Lc reported 153,089 shares stake. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 86,640 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 105,910 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 86,400 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca holds 8,005 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co holds 16,660 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 846,361 are owned by Friess Associate Limited Liability Corp. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Voloridge Ltd Liability Com reported 816,368 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 1,151 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.13 million shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,971 shares to 329 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,087 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 25,508 shares. Mgmt has 3,106 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc stated it has 70,422 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Guardian Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,557 shares. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Round Table Ser Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,588 shares. Welch Forbes Lc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Primecap Company Ca has 36.40 million shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,187 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Com has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 392,359 shares. Wright Investors Service Incorporated reported 137,140 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Lc has 0.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

