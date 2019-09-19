Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Boosted Holding by $2.52 Million; Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) Stock Rose While Schneider Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.05 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) by 319.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 51,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Midwestone Financial Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 8,036 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 89,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.97M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 10.15 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters)

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,321 shares to 33,172 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management (NYSE:WM) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,920 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold MOFG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 5.11 million shares or 5.93% less from 5.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Ejf Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 15,792 shares. Fj Management Limited Company invested in 1.12% or 418,000 shares. Pnc Serv Gp reported 1,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 525,085 were reported by Vanguard Group. 3,050 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). 11,100 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Citigroup Inc accumulated 4,126 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 192 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Charles Schwab Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 207,750 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Company stated it has 10,299 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) by 446,000 shares to 11.04 million shares, valued at $21.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herc Holdings Inc. by 15,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,033 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).