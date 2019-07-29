Bank Of America (BAC) Share Value Declined While Quinn Opportunity Partners Trimmed Stake by $324,000; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped Fluor (FLR) Position by $22.15 Million; Share Price Declined

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.13 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, down from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 457,496 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 2.35 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Cambridge Group Incorporated reported 201,874 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 173,138 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Odey Asset Management Gru has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,500 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsons Management Ri reported 56,304 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 23.43 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com invested in 20,100 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19.44M shares. Pacific Mgmt holds 1.66% or 272,788 shares. Jefferies Gru Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 203,642 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 1.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.77% or 73,330 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 11.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 152,249 shares to 196,249 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formula One Cl A by 65,915 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $37.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 693,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).