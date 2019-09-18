Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose While Pinnacle Holdings Has Decreased Its Position by $16.30 Million; Hawk Ridge Management Holding in Meta Finl Group (CASH) Has Decreased by $3.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 40,843 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 billion, down from 41,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 42.29M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 06/04/2018 – BAML’s Jill Carey Hall Expects Upside to Equities (Video); 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 113,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 357,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 471,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 111,087 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lamar Advertising Company Announces Cash Dividend on Common Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VMware (VMW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Grow Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Chevron (CVX) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares to 300,393 shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 282,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Second Curve Cap Limited Com accumulated 591,809 shares or 11.4% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 0% or 2,021 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 13,130 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Financial Grp owns 437,092 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 221,478 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 115,621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,862 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 62,651 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 18,742 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). South Dakota Invest Council reported 20,667 shares.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.95M for 16.97 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 212,709 shares. First Republic Mngmt has 3.01M shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 2.02% or 918,580 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 851,703 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mengis Cap Inc has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 441,710 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15.77M shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.33% or 124,953 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CFPB investigating whether Bank of America opened accounts without customer consent – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.