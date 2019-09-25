Bank of America (BAC) Reaches $29.11 After 5.00% Up Move; Coupa Software (COUP) Sellers Decreased By 5.24% Their Shorts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) had a decrease of 5.24% in short interest. COUP’s SI was 7.69 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.24% from 8.12 million shares previously. With 1.52 million avg volume, 5 days are for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s short sellers to cover COUP’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.23% or $7.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 582,273 shares traded. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has risen 121.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COUP News: 07/05/2018 – Coupa Teams Up with Project Open Hand and Project Night Night at Inspire ‘18 to Serve Local Communities; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $47; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software Sees 1Q Rev $51M-$51.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Coupa Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COUP); 28/03/2018 – Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keynote Coupa Inspire 2018; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Announces Winners Of Inspire ’18 Business Spend Management Impact Awards; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Goes Live with Business Spend Management Leader Coupa; 12/03/2018 – Coupa Software 4Q Rev $53.8M; 08/05/2018 – Coupa Unveils New Product Innovations to Advance Business Spend Management

The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 9.85M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $270.97 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $30.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BAC worth $13.55 billion more.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.70 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $270.97 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 14.81% above currents $29.11 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wood.

