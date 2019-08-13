Bank of America (BAC) Reaches $28.20 After 3.00% Up Move; Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (URGN) Sellers Increased By 23.88% Their Shorts

The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.03% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 22.62 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch B.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $262.49 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $29.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BAC worth $7.87B more.

Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN) had an increase of 23.88% in short interest. URGN’s SI was 1.10M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.88% from 886,900 shares previously. With 165,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Urogen Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN)’s short sellers to cover URGN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 8,331 shares traded. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has declined 24.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical URGN News: 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED COMPLETE RESPONSE (CR) RATE OF 59 PERCENT IN PATIENTS WITH LOW-GRADE UTUC; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – POTENTIAL APPROVAL AND COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF MITOGEL IN UNITED STATES IS TARGETED FOR H2 2019; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – CRS TO DATE REMAIN DURABLE AT THREE, SIX AND NINE-MONTH FOLLOW-UP IN PHASE 3 OLYMPUS TRIAL OF UGN-101; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd; 15/03/2018 UroGen Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr $2.14; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA UGN-101 PHASE 3 INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED CR 59%; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – OLYMPUS TRIAL CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS, AND TOP-LINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – UroGen Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 24/05/2018 – Moshe Arkin, Affiliates Report Stake In UroGen Pharma; 26/03/2018 – UroGen Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $262.49 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department has 0.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First National Bank & Trust holds 305,494 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation stated it has 7.52 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Legacy Private stated it has 121,412 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & has 20,853 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.73% or 35.83 million shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 15,300 are held by Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 20,276 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 346,108 shares. Check Mgmt Incorporated Ca reported 11,394 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 474,300 shares. Cardinal Mngmt Incorporated holds 392,495 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank, a New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) CEO Liz Barrett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: URGN, TDG, DELL – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : HPT, TERP, CLNY, CBM, TAC, ERF, VYGR, USCR, RMR, URGN, SMLP, PGNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. The company has market cap of $678.84 million. The Company’s lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer.