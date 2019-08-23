Bank Of America (BAC) Position Maintained by Murphy Capital Management Inc; Caredx (CDNA) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Cut Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 9.37M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 44,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 62,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 55,781 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares to 247,909 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 556,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,552 were accumulated by Citigroup. 16,500 were reported by Sigma Planning. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Conestoga Cap Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 13,095 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 446,942 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Llc reported 827,600 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 190,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 2.46M shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 240,374 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.00M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Ser Advsr Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 61,639 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 480,371 shares. Teton Advisors invested in 14,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Natl Bank stated it has 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Country Tru Bancorp reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 23.46M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 217,425 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.69 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru stated it has 54,000 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,766 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York holds 0.16% or 32,443 shares. Moreover, Burney Com has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davenport & Ltd Liability invested in 1.72 million shares. Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Llp has invested 1.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).