Bank Of America (BAC) Position Held by Vestor Capital Llc; As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Declined, Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Lowered Its Holding by $34.20 Million

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.41M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 11,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 477,438 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 466,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.07M shares. 173,867 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation. Boston reported 48.87 million shares. 381,667 are held by Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,494 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 323,173 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation owns 1.24 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 146,891 shares. Private Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 9,712 shares. The Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Butensky Cohen Financial Security invested in 0.51% or 25,618 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 94,864 shares. Towercrest Cap Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,374 shares. Sage Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares to 175,966 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 4,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,656 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

