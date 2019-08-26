Bank Of America (BAC) Position Held by Rockshelter Capital Management Llc; E&G Advisors LP Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 6.94M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 19/04/2018 – Women Have Fundamentally Different Journeys to Financial Wellness, Merrill Lynch Study Reveals; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.75. About 838,927 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 23,982 shares to 87,010 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 38,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,739 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares to 115,979 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,579 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

