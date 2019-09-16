Bank Of America (BAC) Position Held by Beach Investment Management Llc; First National Bank Of Omaha Cut Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $425,040 as Shares Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 30,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 28.58 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Bank of America Continues Expansion in Baltimore County, With Plans to Add Several Hundred Jobs in Hunt Valley

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 2,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 7,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $164.55. About 675,803 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Twilio, AT&T and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 13,233 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 77,703 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 477,479 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 363,494 shares. 71,538 were reported by Aull And Monroe Inv Corp. Oakworth Capital Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 21,408 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Redwood Capital Management Llc owns 150,000 shares. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd holds 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 197,728 shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 18,531 shares. 87,666 are held by Bancorporation. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 297,668 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 9,950 shares in its portfolio. 98,085 are held by Gideon Advsrs Inc.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.05 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Fire invested 1.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rothschild Investment Il invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 45,339 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 16,022 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.20 million shares. Moneta Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Notis invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Harvey Cap invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fjarde Ap holds 116,581 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Loudon Investment Mgmt has 8,593 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 1,420 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny, New York-based fund reported 7,050 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 105,965 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 0.18% or 6,623 shares. Dearborn Prtn Lc accumulated 4,220 shares.