Bank Of America (BAC) Position Has Upped by Payden & Rygel; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Raised Stake in Weibo (WB) by $5.03 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 1.48M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 132,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.10M, up from 885,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 26.39M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 569 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 57,626 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 412,821 shares. 3.54M are held by Invesco Ltd. Insur Com Tx reported 4,825 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% or 7,482 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 90,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 25,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 13,398 shares. 42,874 are held by Natixis. Reilly Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 9,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 351,457 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,704 shares to 222,896 shares, valued at $28.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 209,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).