Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose While Oxbow Advisors Has Boosted by $1.05 Million Its Holding; Fair Isaac (FICO) Holder Northwest Investment Counselors Cut Its Position

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 39,055 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 163,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 124,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 30.19 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company's stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $351. About 125,762 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.27 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 was sold by Leonard Michael S. 5,000 shares were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot, worth $1.15 million on Monday, February 4. Wehmann James M had sold 5,001 shares worth $1.15 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Incom (NBB) by 367,560 shares to 35,388 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG) by 21,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

