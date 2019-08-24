Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Raised Its Stake; Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased Unilever Plc (UL) Position by $1.96 Million; Stock Price Declined

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 646,263 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY FROM TWO LEGAL ENTITIES, N.V. AND PLC, INTO A SINGLE LEGAL ENTITY INCORPORATED IN NETHERLANDS; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO SIGMA HOLDCO BV’S PROPOSED €1,050 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2026; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 89,187 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.36M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.79 million, up from 3.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 101,558 shares to 575,987 shares, valued at $27.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 406,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,219 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass accumulated 36,188 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 1.45% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2.37M shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd accumulated 68,694 shares. 8,694 are owned by First Personal. Kessler Invest Group Llc holds 182,064 shares or 5.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 22.71M shares. Lafayette Investments accumulated 66,651 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Old Dominion, Virginia-based fund reported 54,377 shares. South Texas Money owns 2.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.75M shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs holds 2.46% or 127,648 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 75,645 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

