Bank Of America (BAC) Holding Upped by Private Trust Co; As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Value Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Trimmed Its Holding

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 14,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 142,507 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 127,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.17M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 2,533 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28 million for 18.23 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through; BofA exec named ‘Most Powerful’ in banking; New restaurants popping up around region – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Buys for a Fully Valued Market – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

