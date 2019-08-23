Bank Of America (BAC) Holding Upped by Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc; As Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Share Value Rose, Colonial Trust Advisors Cut Position

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 531,409 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 872.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 309,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 345,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 53.75M shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $153.27 million for 27.10 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

