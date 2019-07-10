Bank Of America (BAC) Holding Boosted by International Value Advisers Llc; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Its Position by $734,800

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 1.98M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 26.57M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) by 8,951 shares to 288,507 shares, valued at $57.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.68M shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 217,978 are owned by Cleararc Capital. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 2,465 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap reported 2.07M shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 13,706 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Washington Trust Bank & Trust holds 83,108 shares. At Savings Bank holds 0.06% or 17,327 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 74,764 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il reported 252,521 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,637 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,121 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 924,000 shares. Boston Common Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boyd Watterson Asset Llc Oh reported 15,964 shares stake. Ima Wealth invested in 4.55% or 424,753 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares to 101,579 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 527,208 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc holds 32,742 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 1.37 million are held by Fred Alger Management. Capstone Invest Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 6,975 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1.18M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.37% or 189,500 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.44% or 15,254 shares. 2,985 were accumulated by New Vernon Investment Management Limited. Park Presidio Ltd Liability Co holds 345,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability reported 39,676 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 2.43% or 11,605 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bb&T Corp invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.